FOMO (OTCMKTS:ETFM) & Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Critical Review

FOMO (OTCMKTS:ETFM) and Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

FOMO has a beta of 7.4, indicating that its share price is 640% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yatsen has a beta of -1.39, indicating that its share price is 239% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares FOMO and Yatsen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FOMO N/A -6.23% -148.02% Yatsen -41.35% -35.40% -28.32%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.4% of Yatsen shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of FOMO shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FOMO and Yatsen’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FOMO N/A N/A -$70,000.00 N/A N/A Yatsen $802.02 million 0.80 -$411.92 million ($0.89) -1.61

FOMO has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Yatsen.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for FOMO and Yatsen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FOMO 0 0 0 0 N/A Yatsen 0 1 2 0 2.67

Yatsen has a consensus target price of $21.15, suggesting a potential upside of 1,379.02%. Given Yatsen’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Yatsen is more favorable than FOMO.

FOMO Company Profile

FOMO Corp. focuses on incubation and acceleration business. The company invests in and advises emerging companies aligned with a growth mandate. It develops various direct investment and affiliations. The company was formerly known as 2050 Motors, Inc. FOMO Corp. was founded in 2012 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Yatsen Company Profile

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses. The company sells its products through stores and online channel. The company was formerly known as Mangrove Bay Ecommerce Holding (Cayman) and changed its name to Yatsen Holding Limited in January 2019. Yatsen Holding Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

