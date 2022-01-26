Font (FONT) Price Hits $0.81

Font (CURRENCY:FONT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. During the last week, Font has traded down 24.9% against the dollar. One Font coin can now be bought for about $0.81 or 0.00002141 BTC on exchanges. Font has a market cap of $394,728.23 and approximately $3,074.00 worth of Font was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00041374 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006216 BTC.

Font Coin Profile

Font is a coin. It launched on February 19th, 2021. Font’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 487,310 coins. The Reddit community for Font is https://reddit.com/r/fontcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Font’s official Twitter account is @fontcommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “Font.Community is a decentralized community of Font designers, users, buyers, and speculators. Font.Community is built to disrupt and democratize the font marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Font

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Font directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Font should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Font using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

