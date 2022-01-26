Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 91.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 260,959 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 2,639,384 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.25% of Foot Locker worth $11,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FL. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 728.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,170 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FL shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.85.

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $45.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.40. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.76 and a 12 month high of $66.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.09.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.56. Foot Locker had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.78%.

In other Foot Locker news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $541,035.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.