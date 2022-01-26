Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target Increased to $23.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.12% from the company’s previous close.

F has been the topic of a number of other reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.91.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

NYSE F opened at $19.98 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.36 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alexandra Ford English purchased 38,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 412,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $8,505,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 118,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,345,456 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of F. Cornerstone Investment Partners raised its position in Ford Motor by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners now owns 168,895 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 16.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 424,124 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 60,101 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 0.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,707,885 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,798,000 after purchasing an additional 6,927 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Ford Motor by 2,702.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380,564 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 366,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 360,900 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,356,000 after buying an additional 62,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.