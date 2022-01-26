FormFactor (FORM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $189.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.51 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect FormFactor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get FormFactor alerts:

FORM stock opened at $41.37 on Wednesday. FormFactor has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $52.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 42.21 and a beta of 1.32.

In related news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 3,374 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $147,713.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 3,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $129,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,374 shares of company stock valued at $1,392,074 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in FormFactor by 40.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,782,000 after purchasing an additional 149,178 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in FormFactor by 69.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in FormFactor by 40.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

Read More: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.