Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $110.80. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $108.00, with a volume of 11,813 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $586.26 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 573.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 96.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 42.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) in the third quarter valued at about $310,000. 4.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. engages in the provision of software solutions and IT professional services. It operates through the following segments: Matrix, Sapiens, Magic Software, and Other. The company was founded on April 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

