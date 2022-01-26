Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $110.80. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $108.00, with a volume of 11,813 shares changing hands.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.40.
Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $586.26 million during the quarter.
Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile (NASDAQ:FORTY)
Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. engages in the provision of software solutions and IT professional services. It operates through the following segments: Matrix, Sapiens, Magic Software, and Other. The company was founded on April 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.
Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?
Receive News & Ratings for Formula Systems (1985) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula Systems (1985) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.