Fort L.P. Cuts Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Fort L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Dover by 681.8% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Dover by 361.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 160.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DOV traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $173.67. The stock had a trading volume of 12,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,659. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $115.88 and a 1 year high of $184.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $174.79 and its 200-day moving average is $169.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DOV shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.00.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $3,335,093.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $280,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

