Fort L.P. Cuts Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Fort L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,682 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 972 shares during the quarter. Equifax makes up approximately 0.6% of Fort L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Equifax by 30.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Equifax by 100.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 229,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,265,000 after buying an additional 115,340 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Equifax by 30.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 219,793 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,700,000 after buying an additional 50,878 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Equifax by 644.1% during the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 9,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 8,180 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Equifax by 3.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,130,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $538,515,000 after buying an additional 73,250 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EFX shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $296.06 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $264.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $290.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.00.

NYSE:EFX traded up $5.41 on Wednesday, hitting $231.47. The stock had a trading volume of 6,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,918. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $275.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.87 and a 1-year high of $300.11. The stock has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.61%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

