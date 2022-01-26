Fort L.P. Cuts Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Fort L.P. lowered its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,586 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. State Street Corp increased its stake in Mondelez International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,955,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,905,000 after buying an additional 357,430 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,811,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,279,000 after acquiring an additional 265,892 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 217.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,675,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,342,000 after purchasing an additional 12,109,178 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 3.6% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,948,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,530,000 after purchasing an additional 490,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,623,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,310,000 after acquiring an additional 273,007 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.46 per share, with a total value of $62,460.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glen Walter sold 6,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $393,936.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock worth $206,422,748. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

Shares of MDLZ traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.87. 238,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,987,748. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $93.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.73.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 44.73%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.