Fort L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Fort L.P. lowered its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRSK. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the third quarter worth $34,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

VRSK traded up $2.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.25. 10,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,857. The company’s 50-day moving average is $218.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.22. The company has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.79 and a 12-month high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.44 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRSK. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.25.

In other news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $4,717,747.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.30, for a total value of $101,574.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,408 shares of company stock worth $64,354,064 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.