Fort L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Fort L.P. lessened its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Zebra Technologies comprises approximately 0.6% of Fort L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Indie Asset Partners LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $588.43.

NASDAQ:ZBRA traded up $7.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $481.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,707. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $572.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $560.02. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $380.64 and a 52 week high of $615.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank Blaise Modruson sold 2,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $1,210,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 76 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.84, for a total transaction of $44,979.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,288 shares of company stock worth $9,227,267 over the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

