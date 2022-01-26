Fort L.P. Decreases Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Fort L.P. lowered its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,261 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 7,488 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in eBay by 342.3% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in eBay by 76.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in shares of eBay by 100.1% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 549 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 416,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $276,104.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total transaction of $159,407.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,757 shares of company stock worth $4,571,804 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.44. 216,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,583,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a PE ratio of 3.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.62. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EBAY. KeyCorp lifted their price target on eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Guggenheim lowered eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on eBay from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on eBay from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on eBay in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.