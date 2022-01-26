Fort L.P. Decreases Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Fort L.P. cut its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,585 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 165,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,232,000 after acquiring an additional 19,081 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,710,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.45.

Shares of IBM stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $136.18. The stock had a trading volume of 127,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,630,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.13.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

