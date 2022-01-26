Fort L.P. Has $1.47 Million Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Fort L.P. lowered its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MNST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.56.

Shares of MNST stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $86.38. 8,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,575,129. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $80.92 and a 52 week high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

