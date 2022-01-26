Fort L.P. Has $1.53 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Fort L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,185 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $344,323,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,268,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,760,549,000 after buying an additional 1,506,663 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 123.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,530,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $335,798,000 after buying an additional 845,685 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,328,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,478,147,000 after purchasing an additional 740,044 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,700,989 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $811,812,000 after purchasing an additional 615,518 shares during the period. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Honeywell International from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.43.

HON traded up $1.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.24. 36,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,508,582. The company’s 50-day moving average is $209.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.06. The company has a market cap of $140.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.55 and a 12-month high of $236.86.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

