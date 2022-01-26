Fort L.P. Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Fort L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,438 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TYL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 5,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.95.

Shares of TYL traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $443.43. 1,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,719. The company has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 116.79 and a beta of 0.69. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $372.80 and a 52 week high of $557.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $507.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $497.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $459.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.30 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.13, for a total value of $2,700,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.39, for a total value of $1,353,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,421 shares of company stock valued at $34,852,502 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

