Fort L.P. Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Fort L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,778 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Amdocs by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,302,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,584,000 after buying an additional 281,906 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Amdocs by 225.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 11,177 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amdocs by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,732,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,249,000 after buying an additional 147,090 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Amdocs by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 81,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after purchasing an additional 43,403 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Amdocs by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 69,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 7,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.28. 3,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $82.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.57 and its 200-day moving average is $76.01.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 15.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence.

