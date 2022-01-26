Fort L.P. Has $1.61 Million Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Fort L.P. lessened its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 62.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABC traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.91. 5,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,695. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $100.71 and a 52-week high of $136.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.18 and a 200-day moving average of $123.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.51.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.03. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 2,040.08% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $58.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 41,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total transaction of $5,165,762.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.07, for a total value of $3,301,602.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,865 shares of company stock worth $20,109,602 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABC. TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank cut AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.43.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.