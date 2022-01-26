Fort L.P. Has $1.81 Million Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Fort L.P. lessened its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,632 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,077 shares during the quarter. Garmin accounts for 0.6% of Fort L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,514,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 2,037.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 359,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,939,000 after buying an additional 342,293 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $121,319,000 after buying an additional 291,472 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 527.5% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,016 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,090,000 after buying an additional 205,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,185,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $494,133,000 after buying an additional 166,245 shares during the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN traded up $2.69 on Wednesday, hitting $124.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,792. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.91. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $113.59 and a 1 year high of $178.80. The company has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.96.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.29.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

