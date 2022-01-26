Fort L.P. Lowers Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Fort L.P. trimmed its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,892 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,014,283 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,015,674,000 after acquiring an additional 84,374 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,952,716 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $702,638,000 after acquiring an additional 23,251 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 16.5% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,252,449 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $604,911,000 after buying an additional 600,788 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth about $536,303,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,463,334 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $492,659,000 after buying an additional 188,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $182.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.30.

In other Electronic Arts news, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total value of $440,789.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total transaction of $355,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,314 shares of company stock worth $3,673,392 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.93. 43,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,896,966. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.35 and a 200 day moving average of $136.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.34 and a beta of 0.87. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.08 and a 12-month high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.