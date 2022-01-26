Fort L.P. Lowers Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Fort L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCK. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in McKesson by 1.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in McKesson by 3.3% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 6.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 1.1% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 2.1% during the third quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 85.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on MCK. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.42.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,367,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 8,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total transaction of $1,878,323.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 59,611 shares of company stock worth $13,638,025 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCK traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $246.24. The company had a trading volume of 7,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,938. The company has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a PE ratio of -8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $237.44 and a 200-day moving average of $215.76. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $169.34 and a 1-year high of $256.85.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. The firm had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 22.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.25%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

