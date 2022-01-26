Fort L.P. Sells 1,025 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Fort L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.85. The stock had a trading volume of 162,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,043,465. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $151.47 and a one year high of $179.92. The company has a market capitalization of $439.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $166.39 and a 200 day moving average of $167.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.38%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JNJ. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.55.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

