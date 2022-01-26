Fort L.P. Sells 1,446 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Fort L.P. lessened its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Zoetis by 11.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 150,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,171,000 after acquiring an additional 14,908 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management grew its position in Zoetis by 2.1% in the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 56,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion grew its position in Zoetis by 8.0% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 39,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 54.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,416,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,919,000 after purchasing an additional 498,758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZTS. Barclays lifted their price target on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.70.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.70. The company had a trading volume of 33,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,866,286. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $223.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market cap of $91.64 billion, a PE ratio of 47.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.41 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 31.33%.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,078,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory Norden sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total value of $972,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,076 shares of company stock valued at $6,896,584 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

