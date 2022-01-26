Fort L.P. Sells 3,521 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Fort L.P. lessened its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,521 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Exponent were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exponent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Exponent by 96.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Exponent by 10.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Exponent by 59.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Exponent by 370.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Exponent alerts:

Shares of EXPO stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,584. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.13 and a 52-week high of $127.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.19 and a beta of 0.39.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of $116.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

In related news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 500 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.83, for a total value of $62,415.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 611 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $73,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,953 shares of company stock valued at $476,775 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EXPO shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.