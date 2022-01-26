Fort L.P. Sells 4,957 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Fort L.P. cut its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,561 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,957 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gentex by 879.0% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,617 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $113,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083,776 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Gentex during the third quarter worth $44,543,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Gentex by 1,475.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 796,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,497,000 after purchasing an additional 745,635 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in Gentex by 32.1% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,051,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,959,000 after purchasing an additional 741,660 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Gentex by 28.6% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,237,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $74,033,000 after purchasing an additional 497,064 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gentex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.65.

In related news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $278,538.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James H. Wallace sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $253,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $753,364 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNTX traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.55. 18,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,885. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $30.40 and a twelve month high of $37.90. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

