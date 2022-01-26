Fort L.P. Sells 857 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Fort L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 857 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up about 0.6% of Fort L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 1.2% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Accenture by 2.1% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Accenture by 8.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Round Table Services LLC raised its position in Accenture by 1.5% during the third quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $446.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.76.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total transaction of $746,301.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,906 shares of company stock worth $8,433,681. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $4.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $339.78. The company had a trading volume of 40,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,186,743. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $375.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.34. The stock has a market cap of $214.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.16. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $241.73 and a 1 year high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

