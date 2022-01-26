Fort L.P. Trims Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Fort L.P. lessened its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,251 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,890,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,289,820,000 after purchasing an additional 635,593 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Altria Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,709,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,656 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,291,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,433 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,710,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,747,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,832,000 after purchasing an additional 681,717 shares during the last quarter. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.93. 164,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,554,733. The stock has a market cap of $91.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.39. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.46 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 243.24%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

