Fort L.P. Trims Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Fort L.P. cut its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in IDEX by 34.2% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of IDEX by 15.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 119.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IEX traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $218.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,178. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $185.23 and a fifty-two week high of $240.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.71.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. IDEX had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $712.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.23%.

In other IDEX news, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total transaction of $151,437.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total value of $3,482,591.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on IEX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $234.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.73.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

