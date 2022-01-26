Fort L.P. Trims Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Fort L.P. lessened its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,639 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. Intuit comprises about 0.7% of Fort L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 18.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,015,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,928,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,405 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 1,180.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,189,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $582,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,374 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 48,992.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 835,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 833,367 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Intuit by 210.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 646,831 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $348,972,000 after buying an additional 438,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter worth $146,557,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $8.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $524.81. 29,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,045,052. The company has a market cap of $148.61 billion, a PE ratio of 68.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.04. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $359.33 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $623.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $580.71.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on Intuit from $802.00 to $715.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Intuit from $640.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Intuit from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $780.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $658.90.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $232,498.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $429,015.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $34,464,008. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

