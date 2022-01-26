Fortis Advisors LLC Acquires 534,711 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 149,779.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 535,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 534,711 shares during the quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Alphabet worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,134,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,072,840,000 after acquiring an additional 118,821 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,206,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,883,223,000 after acquiring an additional 147,755 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,854,059,000 after acquiring an additional 39,437 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,940,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,737,726,000 after acquiring an additional 33,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,922,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,140,429,000 after acquiring an additional 18,662 shares in the last quarter. 34.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,400.00 target price (up previously from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,239.08.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,538.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,853.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,809.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,797.28 and a 1-year high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

