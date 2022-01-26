Fortis Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 33,988.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 783,023 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 780,726 shares during the quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB opened at $300.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.37. Meta Platforms Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.50 and a twelve month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.00.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $526,675.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 381,115 shares of company stock valued at $127,513,938 in the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

