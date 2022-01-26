Fortis Advisors LLC Purchases 708,929 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 118,154.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 709,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 708,929 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.2% of Fortis Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Fortis Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Alphabet worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,916.00, for a total value of $8,748,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total value of $96,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,968 shares of company stock worth $417,935,897 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,534.71 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,809.00 and a 1 year high of $3,037.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,861.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,827.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,360.00 to $3,500.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,226.82.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.