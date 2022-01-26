Fortis Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Fortis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 24,159.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 559,180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 556,875 shares during the quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the second quarter worth about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 46.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on V shares. BNP Paribas lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.84.

V opened at $202.00 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.10 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $388.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.57.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total value of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,386 shares of company stock worth $8,362,931. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

