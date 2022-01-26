Fortis Advisors LLC Sells 19,367 Shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Fortis Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) by 36.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,367 shares during the period. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Fortis Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Fortis Advisors LLC owned 0.51% of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1,312.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 264.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth about $138,000.

DWAS stock opened at $78.11 on Wednesday. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $74.30 and a twelve month high of $100.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.24.

