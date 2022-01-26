Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) by 74.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 693,452 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors worth $6,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,434,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,784,000 after acquiring an additional 374,575 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 194,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after acquiring an additional 43,630 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors alerts:

Separately, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

FTAI opened at $27.08 on Wednesday. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $34.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.19 and its 200-day moving average is $26.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 1.92.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.25). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 39.63%. The firm had revenue of $135.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently -67.35%.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.