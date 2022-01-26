Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Fortune Brands Home & Security to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FBHS stock opened at $95.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.58. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.63. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1-year low of $80.40 and a 1-year high of $114.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.19%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FBHS. UBS Group began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.40.

In related news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $2,398,772.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 887,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,439 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.64% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $88,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

