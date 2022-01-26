Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.40.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FBHS. Bank of America began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

NYSE:FBHS traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.55. 5,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,229. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.12 and its 200-day moving average is $99.58. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12-month low of $80.40 and a 12-month high of $114.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.10. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.19%.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $2,398,772.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.3% in the second quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 29,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.4% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

