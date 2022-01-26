Fractal Market Capitalization Tops $1.45 Million (FCL)

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Over the last seven days, Fractal has traded 40.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fractal has a total market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $118,080.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fractal coin can now be bought for about $0.0872 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00049029 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,560.11 or 0.06767417 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00054265 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,981.19 or 1.00399626 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003262 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00049674 BTC.

Fractal Coin Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Buying and Selling Fractal

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fractal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fractal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

