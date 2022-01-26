Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

FRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Aegis lifted their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 7,203.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 44.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 43.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 106.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Franchise Group stock opened at $46.91 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.54. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Franchise Group has a 1 year low of $31.23 and a 1 year high of $55.10.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $828.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.24 million. Franchise Group had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 25.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Franchise Group will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Franchise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.80%.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

