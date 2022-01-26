Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB) Trading Up 0.5%

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB) shares were up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.68 and last traded at $25.55. Approximately 241,707 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 232,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.43.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLGB. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 11,354 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,554,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,471,000 after purchasing an additional 11,875 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 41.3% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,877,000.

