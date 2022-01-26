Frax Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (FRAX)

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 26th. During the last seven days, Frax has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One Frax coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax has a total market capitalization of $2.62 billion and $42.53 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002724 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00049279 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,458.85 or 0.06694856 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00054423 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,848.38 or 1.00329206 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003312 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00052648 BTC.

About Frax

Frax launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 2,627,305,403 coins. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Buying and Selling Frax

