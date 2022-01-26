Freicoin (FRC) Trading 9.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Freicoin (CURRENCY:FRC) traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One Freicoin coin can now be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Freicoin has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. Freicoin has a market capitalization of $433,968.60 and $99.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000151 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Freicoin Profile

FRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,502,113 coins. Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Freicoin is freicoinalliance.com . Freicoin’s official website is freico.in . The Reddit community for Freicoin is https://reddit.com/r/freicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, "FireRoosterCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm. The coin was made for the Chinese community and its name is based in the Chinese culture, in which Fire Roosters are Hardworking, resourceful, courageous and talented. "

Buying and Selling Freicoin

