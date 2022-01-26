Freshii (OTCMKTS:FRHHF) Stock Price Up 0%

Freshii Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRHHF) shares rose 0% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.48 and last traded at $1.41. Approximately 12,263 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 180% from the average daily volume of 4,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.63.

About Freshii (OTCMKTS:FRHHF)

Freshii, Inc engages in the development, franchising and operation of quick-serve restaurants. It operates through the Franchise and Company-Owned Store segments. The Franchise segment consists of company’s domestic and international franchise stores. The Company-owned segment comprises company-owned restaurants, located only in Canada and the United States.

