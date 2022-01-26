Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $685.60

Shares of Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 685.60 ($9.25) and last traded at GBX 694.89 ($9.38), with a volume of 741313 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 805 ($10.86).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FRES shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.49) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,340 ($18.08) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,340 ($18.08) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.47) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($12.14) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fresnillo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,113.13 ($15.02).

The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.22 billion and a PE ratio of 11.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 875.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 847.92.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

