FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Coverage Initiated at Clarkson Capital

Analysts at Clarkson Capital initiated coverage on shares of FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on FREYR Battery in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on FREYR Battery in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FREYR Battery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Shares of NYSE FREY traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.27. 15,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,963,045. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day moving average is $10.04. FREYR Battery has a 52-week low of $7.71 and a 52-week high of $14.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of -0.10.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.33). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FREYR Battery will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in FREYR Battery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,832,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of FREYR Battery during the third quarter valued at about $118,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FREYR Battery during the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of FREYR Battery during the third quarter valued at about $389,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in FREYR Battery in the third quarter worth about $346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

