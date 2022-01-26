Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) & Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Head-To-Head Review

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) and Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.9% of Frontier Communications Parent shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Frontier Communications Parent and Telenor ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontier Communications Parent N/A N/A N/A Telenor ASA 7.27% 22.40% 3.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Frontier Communications Parent and Telenor ASA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontier Communications Parent 1 0 4 1 2.83 Telenor ASA 1 8 1 0 2.00

Frontier Communications Parent presently has a consensus price target of $38.50, suggesting a potential upside of 41.86%. Telenor ASA has a consensus price target of $162.00, suggesting a potential upside of 889.01%. Given Telenor ASA’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Telenor ASA is more favorable than Frontier Communications Parent.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Frontier Communications Parent and Telenor ASA’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frontier Communications Parent $7.16 billion 0.93 -$402.00 million N/A N/A Telenor ASA $13.10 billion 1.75 $1.85 billion $0.69 23.74

Telenor ASA has higher revenue and earnings than Frontier Communications Parent.

Summary

Telenor ASA beats Frontier Communications Parent on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions. The company also provides Frontier Business that offers communications solutions to small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. in April 2021. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. was incorporated in 1935 and is based in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services includes mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, dtac-Thailan, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar, Broadcast, and Other Units. The Norway, Sweden, and Denmark geographical segments include fixed services like telephoney, internet and TV, and leased lines. The Broadcast segment comprises Canada Digital DTH in the Nordics, broadcasting, and data communication services via satellite, and terrestrial radio and TV transmission in Norway and Belgium. The Other Units segment consists global wholesale, digital services, and corporate functions. The company was founded in 1855 and is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.

