Frontier (FRONT) Hits Market Capitalization of $45.93 Million

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded up 40.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Over the last week, Frontier has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One Frontier coin can currently be bought for $0.58 or 0.00001575 BTC on popular exchanges. Frontier has a market capitalization of $45.93 million and $178.32 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Frontier Profile

Frontier (FRONT) is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,387,500 coins. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz . Frontier’s official message board is medium.com/@Frontierwallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

Frontier Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frontier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

