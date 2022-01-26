Frontline (NYSE:FRO) vs. Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP) Head-To-Head Analysis

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) and Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.1% of Frontline shares are held by institutional investors. 48.1% of Frontline shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Frontline and Imperial Petroleum, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontline 0 2 3 0 2.60 Imperial Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A

Frontline currently has a consensus target price of $8.57, suggesting a potential upside of 28.24%. Given Frontline’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Frontline is more favorable than Imperial Petroleum.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Frontline and Imperial Petroleum’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frontline $1.22 billion 1.08 $412.88 million ($0.20) -33.45 Imperial Petroleum N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Frontline has higher revenue and earnings than Imperial Petroleum.

Profitability

This table compares Frontline and Imperial Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontline -5.65% -4.38% -1.78% Imperial Petroleum N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Frontline beats Imperial Petroleum on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Imperial Petroleum Company Profile

Imperial Petroleum Inc. is a ship-owning company providing petroleum product and crude oil seaborne transportation services. Imperial Petroleum Inc. is based in ATHENS, Greece.

