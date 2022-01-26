FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (NASDAQ:IGLD) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (NASDAQ:IGLD) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $20.55. FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF shares last traded at $20.48, with a volume of 1,889 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGLD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF by 28.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 272,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,396,000 after buying an additional 20,992 shares during the period. Finally, Shorehaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Shorehaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 276,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,630,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the period.

Internet Gold-Golden Lines Ltd. is a shell corporation. The company was founded by Shaul Elovitch and Eli Holtzman in April 1992 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

